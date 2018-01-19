Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Niger troops killed in 'Boko Haram' attack

  • Africa
File: At least five Niger troops were killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants. Photo: Reuters

NIAMEY, Niger - At least five Niger soldiers were killed and a dozen others wounded this week in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in the country's southeast, security sources told AFP on Friday.

"There are dead soldiers and another dozen who were wounded in this Boko Haram attack in Toummour," one security source told AFP, while another source said "at least five soldiers and one civilian" had been killed.

READ: Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill 15 in northeast Nigeria

Toummour is located in the Diffa administrative region, which lies on the frontier with Nigeria and Chad. It has suffered a string of deadly Boko Haram attacks since February 2015, although the area has been relatively calm in recent months.

Last week, the UN said there had been a sharp fall in the number of Niger civilians kidnapped, killed or wounded by Boko Haram last year, citing an overall toll of 141 compared with 227 a year earlier.

It did not detail the number of military casualties.

READ: Britain pledges £200m to help Nigeria fight Boko Haram

Boko Haram launched an insurgency in northeast Nigeria in 2009 that in 2015 spilt into Niger. It also affects the country's other neighbours, Chad and Cameroon.

Overall, more than 20,000 people have been killed and more than 2.6 million displaced in the conflict.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close