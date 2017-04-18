Nigeria battles illegal roadblocks

ABUJA – Nigeria has deployed special police teams to clear illegal roadblocks and obstructions in the country’s highways.

The roadblocks have been blamed on unlawful revenue/tax collectors, road transport unions, labour and trade related unions, who are inhibiting vehicular movement and smooth passage of passengers and goods, and other road users across the country.

Inspector general of police Ibrahim Idris has approved the deployment of special teams across the country to start the removal of all forms of illegal blockage.

“The special X-Squad teams deployed are under strict instructions to also arrest, investigate and prosecute any person or group of persons found committing this illegal act,” national police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said.

Moshood said it was evident from the numerous complaints received at police stations across the country that these blockage points were most times taken over and used by armed robbers and kidnappers to commit crimes against travellers and other road users.

African News Agency