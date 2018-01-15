Nigeria summons US ambassador over Trump comments

File: US president Donald Trump reportedly made derogatory remarks in reference to African countries at a private meeting with lawmakers on immigration on Thursday. Photo: AFP / Nicholas Kamm

ABUJA - Nigeria's government on Monday summoned the United States ambassador to explain reported remarks by US President Donald Trump that some immigrants from Africa and Haiti come from "shithole" countries, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said.

He was responding to a text message from Reuters in which he confirmed that Ambassador Stuart Symington had been summoned. He gave no more details.

Trump reportedly made the remarks at a private meeting with lawmakers on immigration on Thursday. A US senator who attended the gathering said the president used "vile, vulgar" language, including repeatedly using the word "shithole" when speaking about African countries.

The US president on Friday denied using such derogatory language. But he has been widely condemned in many African countries and by international rights organisations. African Union countries demanded an apology on Friday.

Reuters