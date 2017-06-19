Nigerian general sues media after graft claims

ABUJA – The commandant general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, is suing an online publication after allegations he was involved in corruption to the tune of N6 billion (R243.25 million).

The publication had on Tuesday reported the money, allegedly traced to what is suspected to be Muhammadu’s private account, was meant for corps salaries, said to be outstanding since December.

“The commandant general sees the publication as a sponsored handiwork of disgruntled elements which is a ploy to tarnish his reputation,” said his spokesperson, Soji Alabi.

Alabi said the commandant general did not operate any private account in any new generation bank, neither did he have such an amount, which he said would have been discovered during the bank’s verification.

“It is irresponsible to feed members of the public with such uncorroborated, false and malicious information that is capable of

inciting the personnel of the corps against the authority.”

The corps is a paramilitary, established in 2003 to work in conjunction with Nigeria police.

Nigeria has a reputation for corruption, which President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration pledged to tackle upon his election in

2015. Some members of the previous administration, as well as ex-military leaders, are being probed.

African News Agency