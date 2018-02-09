Nigerian government official with 86 cars charged with fraud

Ibrahim Tumsah, finance and account director at the Power and his brother Tijani Tumsah, a member of a presidential committee have been charged with fraud after they failed to disclose their assets to account for 86 new luxury cars, Ajuba, Nigeria. Photo: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

ABUJA – A Nigerian government official found with 86 new luxury cars was charged with fraud on Thursday, court papers showed.

Ibrahim Tumsah, finance and account director at the Power, Works and Housing Ministry was arraigned at Abuja Federal High Court along with his brother, Tijani Tumsah - a member of a presidential committee on initiatives in the country's north east.

Both were accused of "refusing" to declare the assets "without reasonable excuse" and after being given notice by a special presidential investigation panel tasked with the recovery of public property.

Besides the cars, their assets include four houses and a quarry plant in Abuja. Another court in December had ordered that all the property in question be temporarily seized.

Tumsah and his brother were granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court has adjourned the case to 1 March 2018.

AFP