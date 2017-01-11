Nigerian governor accuses aid agencies of misusing refugee funds

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (second right) meets with rescued girl Amina Ali Nkeki and baby with governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State at the presidential villa in Abuja, Nigeria on May 19, 2016. Photo: EPA/STRINGER

MAIDUGURI — The governor of Nigeria’s embattled north-eastern Borno state accuses aid agencies including Unicef of profiting from funds meant to help refugees from Boko Haram. He says they should leave the country.

The criticism follows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s charges that the United Nations and private agencies are exaggerating a massive humanitarian crisis created by the north-eastern Islamic uprising to boost funding.

READ: Boko Haram is done, says Nigerian governor

For months, children and others have been dying of starvation there.

The UN last month launched an appeal for $1-billion (R13,74-billion), warning tens of thousands of children will die this year without critically needed aid.

Governor Kashim Shettima said on Tuesday that only eight of 126 registered agencies “are actually providing humanitarian services”.

He charged the rest are “using the name of Borno to make money, and enriching themselves”.

Africa News Agency