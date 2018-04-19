Nigerian military plans to produce helicopters locally

JOHANNESBURG – The Nigerian army says it is working with some of its indigenous and foreign partners in the defence industry to produce prototype helicopters for its operations.
READ: Nigerian unions reject privatisation of public institutions
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, said the army had been working for several years to get value for the research it had undertaken to produce some of its equipment locally, the Breaking Times reported.
#LatestNews: Buratai says army to produce own helicopter soon— Diamond Report (@diamondnewsngr) April 18, 2018
Nigerian army had benefited from major partnership with some local manufacturers.
The post Buratai says army to produce own helicopter soon appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
African News Agency
Discussion Policy