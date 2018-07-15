Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Obama visits Kenya en route to SA

File: Former US President Barack Obama's stopped off in Kenya ahead of his visit to South Africa for Madiba's centenary. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

NAIROBI - Former US President Barack Obama's stopped off in Kenya ahead of his visit to South Africa for Madiba's centenary.

Obama's father is Kenyan.

The former statesman's held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Obama's visiting Nairobi for the fifth time as a private citizen and he's expected to hold talks with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga's recently agreed to work with Kenyatta following a dispute over the 2017 elections.

Obama will deliver the keynote address at the Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

eNCA

