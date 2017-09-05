Odinga rejects Kenyan election re-run date without 'guarantees'

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, casts his vote during the presidential election at Kibera primary school, outside the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 8, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday his coalition would not participate in the re-run of a presidential election proposed for October 17 unless it is given "legal and constitutional" guarantees.

Odinga's conditions include the removal of some officials at the election board.

He wants criminal investigations to be opened against them.

"You cannot do a mistake twice and expect to get different results," Odinga told reporters.

Kenya's Supreme Court ordered on Friday that the August 8 vote be re-run within 60 days, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory by 1.4 million votes was undermined by irregularities in the process. Kenyatta was not accused of any wrongdoing.

On Monday, the election board said it would hold new elections on October 17.

But Odinga said he wanted elections held on October 24 or 31 instead.

"There will be no elections on the 17th of October until the conditions that we have spelt out in the statement are met," he said.

Odinga contested and lost the last three presidential elections in Kenya.

Each time, he said the vote was rigged against him.

Reuters