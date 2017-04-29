Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Over 700 SANDF soldiers to be stationed in the DRC

  • South Africa
Johannesburg, 29April 2017 - Members of the 5 South African Infantry Battalion head to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a month's time. Over 700 soldiers, will be stationed there for a year, after completing specialised jungle warfare training. Video: eNCA
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the 5 South African Infantry battalion head to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a month's time.

Over 700 soldiers, will be stationed there for a year, after completing specialised jungle warfare training.

They'll be part of the United Nations’ Force Intervention Brigade.

To tell us more about the deployment we are now joined by the navy's Captain Jaco Theunissen and Colonel Patrick Dube.

