'People's General' Tsvangirai to be laid to rest

Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) hold up a poster featuring Zimbabwe's iconic opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai during a memorial service. Photo: AFP / Jekesai Njikizana

BUHERA - Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai will be buried in his rural hometown of Buhera on Tuesday.



President Emerson Mnangagwa said a state funeral will be held for the former trade unionist.

Tsvangirai is considered to be the father of democracy in Zimbabwe due to his longstanding battle with former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was forced to step down last year after nearly four decades in power.

Tsvangirai's last wish was for his country to experience free and fair elections.

The 65-year-old succumbed to colon cancer last week.

Party faithful converged on a square in downtown Harare on Monday to bid farewell to Tsvangirai.

"This is the People's General, who led the poor, the workers and the youth since 1988.

"We grieve with hope that the army that the general built will finish the work that he started," former MDC legislator Munyaradzi Gwisai told the crowd.

- Additional reporting Reuters

