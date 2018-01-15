Prominent Swaziland businessman shot dead

JOHANNESBURG - Prominent Swaziland businessman, Victor Gamedze was shot and killed on Monday.
It is alleged that he was shot at a petrol station near Mbabane and that his killers have been arrested.
Gamedze was allegedly involved in dodgy dealings with the Swazi King, Mswati III.
A local newspaper reported last year that the two forced the country's government to sideline a company in favour of one they have interest in.
The newspaper’s editor fled to South Africa after receiving death threats.
eNCA
