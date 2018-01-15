Prominent Swaziland businessman shot dead

File: Swaziland businessman Victor Gamedze was shot and killed at a petrol station near Mbabane. Photo: WikiCommons

JOHANNESBURG - Prominent Swaziland businessman, Victor Gamedze was shot and killed on Monday.

It is alleged that he was shot at a petrol station near Mbabane and that his killers have been arrested.

Gamedze was allegedly involved in dodgy dealings with the Swazi King, Mswati III.

A local newspaper reported last year that the two forced the country's government to sideline a company in favour of one they have interest in.

The newspaper’s editor fled to South Africa after receiving death threats.

eNCA