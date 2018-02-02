Revenge killings raise tensions in Libya

File: Libya has been wracked by violence and instability following the overthrow, and subsequent death of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi. Photo: Abdullah DOMA / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Calm has largely returned to the oasis city of Sebha in south-western Libya, despite sporadic gunfire punctuating the air, following clashes between two tribes which erupted into tit-for-tat killings, the Libya Herald reported.

The fighting between the two groups, the Awlad Sulieman and the Tebu, erupted overnight Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday.

During the fighting the two sides battled each other, employing heavy artillery and machineguns near the city’s historic fort, which was seriously damaged during fighting in 2014 and subsequently became a focal point for conflict in the past.

Violence broke out on Monday when a figure inside a blacked out car belonging to a member of the Awlad Sulieman opened fire on three Tebu at a café. Ahmed Adel was killed and his two friends injured.

The attack took place in the Nassirya district in the north of Sebha, an ethnically mixed neighbourhood in comparison to other parts of the town.

Retribution was swift, with Tebu brigades killing an army officer and policeman, both understood to be Awlad Sulieman.

The north African country has been wracked by violence and instability following the overthrow, and subsequent death of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

There are competing governments, backed by different tribes and militias, vying for control of the vast country with the security forces unable to assert full control over the militias.

African News Agency