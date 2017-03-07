Rural Nigeria dwellers urge govt to tackle infrastructural deficit

KOKONA, Nigeria – Residents of the Kandele community in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have called on government to address infrastructural deficits in rural areas in a bid to tackle crime.

Residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kandele on Tuesday that lack of infrastructure in the area had adversely affected the socio-economic lives of people.

Laraba Anthony, a house wife, said that the deplorable state of infrastructure, especially the absence of power supply, was adversely affecting economic activities.

“I want to call on the state government to provide this area with good road, electricity, potable water supply and schools, among other facilities, to improve on our socio-economic activities.

“The absence of these amenities has hindered our socio-economic growth and standard of living negatively,”she said. “The provision of these facilities will fight crime, poverty and discourage rural-urban migration.”

Usman Abdul, a fellow resident, also appealed to Governor Tanko Al-Makura to extend development work to the rural areas.

“We are appealing to Governor Tanko Al-Makura to extend his developmental stride to our community, through the construction of good road, school, electricity and pipe borne water, among other facilities.

“The presence of these infrastructural facilities in our community will bring speedy development and reduce youth restiveness, poverty and improve on the standard of living of the people,” he said.

According to him, the absence of electricity in the area had negative effects on their businesses.

Corroborating the views of others, farmer Isah Suleiman, said that the absence of infrastructural facilities had affected the socio-economic activities of the people negatively.

“Over the years, government promised to provide infrastructural facilities like good roads, potable water supply and electricity, among others, to our communities but we are still lacking these facilities.

“Providing these amenities will make our youths to be self-reliant and reduce their involvement in crime,” he said.

AFP