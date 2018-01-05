SA tourist dies in Egypt balloon crash: ministry official

The remains of a hot air balloon are seen on the ground near the ancient city of Luxor after a fatal crash. Photo: AFP / Stringer

CAIRO - A South African tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt's ancient city of Luxor on Friday, a health ministry official said.

Sharif Wadie, the assistant health minister in charge of emergency services, told AFP there were no other casualties but did not elaborate on the extent of the passengers' injuries.

Luxor governor Mahmoud Badr confirmed the accident, telling AFP he was at a hospital in the city checking on passengers taken there, and that a statement would be released soon.

In 2013, a hot air balloon caught fire in mid-flight over Luxor, killing 19 tourists.

The accident was later blamed on a gas leak.

It came four years after 13 foreign tourists were injured when their hot air balloon struck a communications mast in Luxor and crashed.

AFP