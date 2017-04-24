Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Saudi Arabia's King welcomes Egyptian president in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 23, 2017. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcomed Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the King Salman air base in Riyadh on Sunday (April 23).

Sisi also met Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other Saudi officials and ministers.

Saudi Press agency said that the leaders held talks during which they discussed the close relationship of the two countries and latest developments in the region.

The visit came as political tensions between the two major Arab states had been raised.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government announced last year a maritime demarcation accord with Saudi Arabia, which has given billions of dollars of aid to Egypt, ceding control of two Red Sea islands to the Gulf kingdom.

The proposal angered many Egyptians and the issue was referred to the courts - irritating Riyadh and raising political tensions.

Reuters

