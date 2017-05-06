Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Scores of Chibok girls released from Boko Haram: security and govt sources, father

FILE PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo receive the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram, in Abuja. Photo: Reuters

KANO, Nigeria - At least 80 schoolgirls who were among more than 200 kidnapped by Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria in 2014 have been released, security sources, a senior minister and the father of two of them told AFP on Saturday.

 

"I can confirm they have been released," the minister said, while security sources in the town of Banki, in Borno state, said, "at least 80 Chibok girls" had been brought there. Enoch Mark, whose two daughters are among those missing, he had been informed.

AFP

