Senegal must manage its marine resources: UN

A picture released on January 9, 2013 by the EU Navfor shows EU Naval Force French frigate FS Surcouf apprehending suspect pirates on January 6, 2013 off the Somali coast. Photo: AFP PHOTO / EU NAVFOR

JOHANNESBURG – Visiting a traditional fishing community in Senegal, the President of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson has called on the countries in the region to prioritise conserving and sustainably managing their marine resources.

“I learned a lot today about how ocean issues like acidification, rising temperatures, overfishing and marine pollution affect the daily lives of fishermen,” said Thomson.

Thomson is currently in Senegal as part of his visit to several African countries to build momentum towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which specifically deals with the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.

“Understanding and acting upon the perspectives and expectations of artisanal fishers is an important component of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) that will be covered in The Ocean Conference this June,” added the UN official.

Being held from June 5 to 9 at the UN Headquarters, in New York, the Conference aims to reverse the decline in the health of oceans for the benefit of the people and the planet.

Involving all relevant stakeholders, including governments, intergovernmental organisations, financial institutions, non-governmental and civil society organisations as well as the academia and scientific communities, the Conference will also contribute to the follow-up and review process of the 2030 Agenda and provide input to the high-level political forum on sustainable development.

Also, while in Senegal, the Assembly President met with the country’s Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy and discussed the country’s response to challenges facing oceans such as overfishing, marine pollution, acidification and ocean warming.

African News Agency