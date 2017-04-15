Somaliland journalist detained for criticising police

File: A policeman stands in front of a car in downtown Hargeisa, Somaliland. Hangool News journalist Abdirahman Arab Da’ud has been jailed in Somaliland for criticising police. Photo: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB / AFP

NEW YORK – Somaliland authorities should immediately release jailed Hangool News journalist Abdirahman Arab Da’ud and cease intimidation of other members of the media, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

Somaliland police arrested Abdirahman on April 11, according to Hargeisa-based journalist Khadar Nouh and chairperson of the Human Rights Center in Somaliland Guleid Ahmed Jama.

“It is believed that he is arrested for a news article accusing the police commissioner [Abdillahi Fadal Iman] of nepotism and clanism,” Guleid told the CPJ. The online article was published on the Hangool News website on the same day that Abdirahman was arrested in a police raid on the Hangool News offices.

“Journalists in Somaliland must be able to operate freely and should not face intimidation by police or anyone else. Criticism of those in authority is no reason for arrest,” CPJ Africa program co-ordinator Angela Quintal said.

The Somaliland police, Somaliland attorney general Hasan Ahmed Hasan, and Somaliland Information Minister Osman Abdillahi Sahardid did not respond to the CPJ’s repeated phone calls. The CPJ could not determine whether Abdirahman had been charged with a crime or whether he had appeared in court.

On April 13, Somaliland police detained three journalists covering a demonstration in Hargeisa, according to Hargeisa News. They were released the same day, according to a tweet by Guleid.

In recent months, Somaliland authorities have detained and released several journalists, according to CPJ research. Journalists and others in the breakaway territory of Somalia who express views favoring reunification with Somalia are routinely arrested.

AFP