South Sudan monitoring group calls for end of 'senseless killings'

JOHANNESBURG – South Sudan’s Joint Monitoring and Evaluation (JMEC) has called on the country’s warring parties to embrace the spirit of compromise at the revitalisation forum and end the “senseless killings” that continue unabated, the Sudan Tribune reported.
“The achievement of peace in South Sudan is a collective process. You must all make the decision that the conflict, and especially the senseless killings need to stop and say enough is enough,” said JMEC’s deputy chair, Lieutenant-General Augostino Njoroge during the closing ceremony of a four-day workshop in the capital Juba on Thursday.
African News Agency
