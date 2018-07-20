DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

South Sudan monitoring group calls for end of 'senseless killings'

  • Africa
File: “The achievement of peace in South Sudan is a collective process. You must all make the decision that the conflict, and especially the senseless killings need to stop and say enough is enough,” said JMEC’s deputy chair, Lieutenant-General Augostino. Photo: REUTERS / Goran Tomasevic

JOHANNESBURG – South Sudan’s Joint Monitoring and Evaluation (JMEC) has called on the country’s warring parties to embrace the spirit of compromise at the revitalisation forum and end the “senseless killings” that continue unabated, the Sudan Tribune reported.

READ: More time needed for lasting peace: South Sudan rebels

“The achievement of peace in South Sudan is a collective process. You must all make the decision that the conflict, and especially the senseless killings need to stop and say enough is enough,” said JMEC’s deputy chair, Lieutenant-General Augostino Njoroge during the closing ceremony of a four-day workshop in the capital Juba on Thursday.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close