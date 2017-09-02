EFF speaks on coalition

File: The EFF said it had decided to stay away from all other municipality council meetings governed by the Democratic Alliance led opposition coalitions. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it has decided to stay away from all other municipality council meetings governed by the Democratic Alliance led opposition coalitions following their impasse in the Nelson Mandela Metro.

The EFF is accusing the DA of "demonstrating an arrogance of power and white supremacy" in the metro.

"Although the EFF is not part of any opposition coalition government, we have taken exception to the actions of the DA in Nelson Mandela Metro," the EFF said in a statement.

"The actions of the DA in Nelson Mandela Metro show that they believe that they can go on with governing without the support of smaller parties. This is why they have no patience in consultation with these parties, in particular at a national level."

The EFF said they will also be monitoring the situation in Nelson Mandela Metro to see if they will continue to stay away or even attend and not vote with any of the parties.



"As an organisation, we have been caught between two evils; white supremacy and arrogance on one hand, and the arrogance of corruption and kleptocracy on the other. In dealing with the DA it is always their way or the high way. They fail on all levels to appreciate the humility of being given power by other parties. They behave as though they won elections and thus can survive without smaller political parties. The DA did not win an election and thus it must respect this fact of having to work respectfully with smaller parties," it said.

eNCA