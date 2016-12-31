Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong sets record in Brazilian road race

SAO PAULO — Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong won another title in Brazil this year, setting a record for the St Silvester road race following her gold in the marathon at the Rio Olympics.

Sumgong, who also won the 2016 London marathon, clocked 48 minutes, 35 seconds in the 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) New Year’s Eve event, finishing 40 seconds ahead of fellow Kenyan, Flomena Cheyech Daniel. The previous record was 48:48, set in 2011.

The men’s race was tighter, with three runners finishing within seven seconds of one another. Ethiopian Leul Aleme won with a time of 44:53.

The race, named after the Roman Catholic saint whose feast day is celebrated December 31, winds through the historic center of Sao Paulo, Latin America’s largest city, and is among the region’s top road races.

Africa News Agency