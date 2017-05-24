UPDATE: CAF Confederation Cup, Swallows soar & SuperSport United lead

Katlego Khunou of Platinum Stars challenges Sabelo Dzinisa of Mbabane Swallows during the CAF Confederation Cup match, Mbabane Swallows v Platinum Stars on 23 May 2017, Somhlolo Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Solomon Mathe of Platinum Stars challenges Wonder Nhleko of Mbabane Swallows during the CAF Confederation Cup match, Mbabane Swallows v Platinum Stars on 23 May 2017 at Somhlolo Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Benson Shilongo of Platinum Stars challenges Papy Kampambaof Mbabane Swallows during the CAF Confederation Cup match, Mbabane Swallows v Platinum Stars on 23 May 2017 at Somhlolo Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Aubrey Modiba of Supersport United challenged by Karl Mboudou of CF Mounana during the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup match, CF Mounana v Supersport United at the Libreville Stadium in Gabon on 23 May 2017. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ralph Freddy Bamba of CF Mounana challenged by Thuso Phala and Aubrey Modiba of Supersport United during the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup match, CF Mounana v Supersport United, Libreville Stadium in Gabon on 23 May 2017. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG -A Swaziland footballer considered not good enough to play in South Africa scored four goals as Mbabane Swallows upset Platinum Stars 4-2 Tuesday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Swallows striker Sabelo Ndzinisa, rejected by Bloemfontein Celtic last year after trials, struck twice in each half and his club rose from last to first in Group B.

He struck after only four minutes of the matchday two clash as Platinum appealed for offside and scored again two minutes later with a near-post header off a corner.

Namibian Benson Shilongo converted a penalty to leave the South African side trailing 2-1 at half-time on an artificial national stadium pitch.

Ndzinisa, who scored just once in seven previous CAF matches this season, bagged two more before Shilongo scored from another spot-kick.

Platinum failed to convert another penalty when trailing by one goal and had Gift Sithole sent off in the closing stages.

Swallows and record three-time title-holders CS Sfaxien of Tunisia have three points each with the Swazis on top thanks to goals scored.

Former African champions Mouloudia Alger of Algeria lie third with one point, ahead of Platinum on goal difference.

The match near Swaziland capital Mbabane set the tone for a goal feast with three matches producing 17 in the secondary African club competition.

There could have been even more as CF Mounana of Gabon had a penalty saved when losing 5-3 at home to new Group D leaders SuperSport United of South Africa.

Desperate for maximum points after being held by Horoya of Guinea in Pretoria, SuperSport were ahead within five minutes and led 3-1 at half-time.

New Zealander Jeremy Brockie then came off the bench and netted twice, lifting his tally to seven this season as Confederation Cup leading scorer.

Thabo Mnyamane also bagged a brace for United, whose other scorer was Grant Kekana.

Abdou Atchabao, Hamidou Sinayoko and Ameka Autchanga netted for Mounana, who previously lost away to title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SuperSport have four points, Mazembe three, Horoya one and Mounana none.

CAF Confederation Cup | Results :



KCCA---- 2-1 ----Club Africain

Mbabane Swallows---- 4-2 ----Platinum Stars#CAFCC pic.twitter.com/65y7cEC1Rg — AfricaFootballDaily (@AFD_English) May 23, 2017

Kampala Capital City Authority, the first Ugandan club to qualify for a CAF group stage, came from behind to edge Club Africain of Tunisia 2-1 in east Africa.

Derrick Nsibambi cancelled out on the stroke of half-time the lead Mokhtar Belkhiter gave the Tunis outfit in the Group A clash.

Tom Masiko scored the second-half winner and KCCA lie third behind FUS Rabat of Morocco and Club Africain on goal difference in a group including Rivers United of Nigeria.

AFP