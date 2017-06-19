Sudanese human rights defenders face death sentence

FILE: Intelligence agents arrested engineering professor Mudawi in December 2016. He is the former director of the Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) and won several human rights awards. Photo: Digital Vision

KHARTOUM – Sudan’s authorities are under pressure to release prominent human rights defenders facing the death penalty or life imprisonment for allegedly inciting an uprising against the state.

Ibrahim Adam Mudawi and his colleague Idris Eldoma Hafiz face six charges such as “undermining the constitutional system” and “waging war against the state”. Rights groups have denounced the allegations as trumped up and linked to their human rights advocacy.

The trial is underway in the capital Khartoum.

“Human rights work is not a crime, so Dr Mudawi and Hafiz must be immediately and unconditionally released,” said Muthoni Wanyeki, Amnesty International’s regional director.

“Their arrest and continued incarceration is a miscarriage of justice, plain and simple.”

Mudawi has continuously been harassed for his human rights work in Darfur and across Sudan for more than a decade.

“Unfortunately, this latest round sees the harassment take a more sinister turn as both he and his colleague Hafiz potentially face the death penalty,” said Wanyeki.

Intelligence agents arrested engineering professor Mudawi in December 2016. He is the former director of the Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) and won several human rights awards.

Hafiz, a refugee from Darfur, was arrested in November at Mudawi’s house.

African News Agency