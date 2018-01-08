SUMMARY: African elections in 2018

File: Egypt will hold presidential elections in March or April. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – 2017 brought on interesting year for African politics that has set an interesting backdrop for what is to come in 2018.

In Zimbabwe, the world’s oldest statesman Robert Mugabe stepped down.

Kenya ran two elections after its Supreme Court nullified the first.

Africa’s first female president, Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf left her post.

- Rallies, debates and promises -

For some countries in Africa, the rallies and promises mean uncertainty, protests and sometimes even violence.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , at least twelve people died during protests against President Joseph Kabila’s attempts to stand for a third term.

The DRC announced elections would take place in December 2018, with results only expected a month later in 2019.

But, opposition leaders and protestors have rejected the framework. Kabila took office after his father’s death in 2001.

Egypt will hold presidential elections in March or April. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the military in a coup against his predecessor Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Al-Sisi was elected president in 2014. His rule has brought relative stability to the North African country. He is yet to announce his intention to stand for the elections.

There has been speculation that the son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi will stand for elections.

A Gaddafi spokesperson says that Saif Al-Islam will be running for President. He was considered his father’s successor.

But, Al-Islam has not been seen publicly since his release from prison last year. Gaddafi was killed in 2011 and since then, Libya has been one of the most unstable countries in Africa.

eNCA