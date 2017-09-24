ThisFlag pastor arrested again

File: Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire was arrested on Sunday after speaking out on social media about his country's ailing economy. Photo: AFP / Jekesai Njikizana

JOHANNESBURG - Outspoken Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire has been arrested on Sunday after a sermon at his church in Harare.

The pastor -- known for his ThisFlag campaign - had posted a video on social media on Saturday in which he criticised the Zimbabwean central bank.

Mawarire is a well-known opponent of President Robert Mugabe.

He was arrested in June for allegedly addressing medical students who were striking over a university fee hike. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct and incitement.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of trying to remove the government dating back to last year.

He was also arrested in February on his return from the US.

Zimbabweans condemned his latest apprehension.

So by arresting @PastorEvanLive do you fix the economy? The amount of nonsense we endure is mind-boggling. #FreePastorE #ThisFlag https://t.co/BmtEI1ZjAD — Nyasha Musandu (@NMusandu) September 24, 2017

This is even insane for the #ZanuPF, have you sunk this low? Are you so weak and bleak, that you cannot manage #ThisFlag arguments sigh! https://t.co/zyT9HMLFZp — Minbane (@MinBaneWP) September 24, 2017

Arresting the economic crisis is far wiser than arresting Pastor Evan Mawarire! — Pastor Craig Ndoro (@craigtndoro) September 24, 2017

eNCA