Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ThisFlag pastor arrested again

  • Africa
File: Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire was arrested on Sunday after speaking out on social media about his country's ailing economy. Photo: AFP / Jekesai Njikizana

JOHANNESBURG - Outspoken Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire has been arrested on Sunday after a sermon at his church in Harare.

 

The pastor  -- known for his ThisFlag campaign - had posted a video on social media on Saturday in which he criticised the Zimbabwean central bank.

 

Mawarire is a well-known opponent of President Robert Mugabe.

He was arrested in June for allegedly addressing medical students who were striking over a university fee hike. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct and incitement.

READ: Zimbabwe protest pastor freed on bail, faces violence charges

He is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of trying to remove the government dating back to last year.

He was also arrested in February on his return from the US.

Zimbabweans condemned his latest apprehension.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close