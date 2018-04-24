Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Three Chinese tourists killed in traffic accident in Egypt: statement

CAIRO - Three Chinese tourists were killed on Tuesday and eight others were injured in a road accident in Alexandria, Egypt's second city, a government statement said.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, the statement said.

Tourism was one of Egypt's main sources of income but fewer visitors have come since a 2011 uprising. A plane crash in 2015 led to a further drop in tourist numbers. In recent months, more have come due in part to renewed political stability.

