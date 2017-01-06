Time for SA to evaluate its relations with Al-Bashir, says SACP

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves on stage during a ceremony to declare an end to 13 years of conflict in Darfur on September 7, 2016 in the North Darfur state capital El-Fasher. Photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – SA Communist Party (SACP) deputy secretary Solly Mapaila on Friday, accused Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir of committing atrocities against his fellow countrymen, and urged the South African government to review its relations with him.

“His regime continues to unleash atrocities against the Sudanese people, particularly in the Blue Nile region. The regime continues to deny people there even the most basic human rights… and has made them pariahs in their own country,” Mapaila told those attending the 22nd commemoration of former SACP leader Joe Slovo in Soweto.

Mapaila said he witnessed the atrocities on a visit to the Blue Nile last year, where Al-Bashir’s soldiers bombed villagers, women and children indiscriminately.

“They were hitting villages indiscriminately. I think it is high time we call Al-Bashir for what he is. He uses chemical weapons against civilians…we should as a democratic movement movement led by revolutionaries, review our relationship with such kind of governments,” said Mapaila.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has a warrant of arrest for Al-Bashir for allegedly committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s rebellious western region of Darfur.

In 2015, Pretoria asked the ICC to exempt it from its requirement to arrest Al-Bashir because he should enjoy immunity as a sitting head of state attending an African Union summit.

But the ICC rejected this request and demanded that South Africa arrest Bashir, which it did not. South Africa has since moved to withdraw its membership from the ICC.

Mapaila said over one million Sudanese were caught up in the war without food.

