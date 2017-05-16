Tourism Expert cautions Nigeria against partnering with European airlines

A Bellview Airlines plane lands at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, 23 October, 2005. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

LAGOS– Tourism expert Ikechi Uko has cautioned Nigeria’s federal government against partnering with European airlines in running its proposed national carrier.

Uko, who is the promotor of the Akwaaba African Travel and Tour Market, gave the advice on Monday in Lagos.

The federal government recently appointed Germany’s Lufthansa Group as one of its transaction advisors for the establishment of a new national carrier.

Uko noted that the appointment of transaction advisors showed that the government is determined to establish a national carrier.

“As long as they are advisors and not partners I have nothing against that, but I will always kick against having a European partner for any African airline.

“The cultural differences have always worked against us, but since these ones are advisors, we should wait for their recommendations,” he said.

According to him, previous partnerships between Nigeria and Europeans have not always ended well.

“Nigeria has tried KLM, we have tried Virgin Atlantic and British Airways in the past and things did not work out.

“I think this is caused by cultural differences. They come with a different mindset and we have our own mindset which cannot be changed overnight.

“They are coming believing that you are corrupt, ignorant and incompetent which already makes the business difficult,” Uko said.

African News Agency