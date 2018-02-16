Tsvangirai to get state funeral, won't be buried at Heroes Acre

File: Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans President Emerson Mnangagwa has granted a state funeral for Morgan Tsvangirai, but the opposition leader will not be buried at the country's National Heroes Acre.

The 65-year-old leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.

His death comes months before Zimbabwe holds its first election without his longtime rival, former president Robert Mugabe.

Known as a champion of democracy, Tsvangirai fought to unseat Mugabe for two decades.

Mourners gathered at his home on Friday to pay their respects.

"What the president has done and what he has promised to do is a state-assisted funeral, and that he has assigned the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa to do all it can to make sure that the family and the MDC is helped to repatriate the body of the late [Tsvangirai]," said Victor Matemadanda, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association.

eNCA