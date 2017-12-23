Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

26 dead in two Egypt road accidents

  • Africa
File: At least 26 people were killed in two accidents on Egypt's roads. Photo: Twitter/@MichaelSun168

CAIRO - Two accidents on Egypt's roads have killed at least 26 people in three days, authorities said.

A collision on Saturday involving a minibus on a desert road 145 kilometres (90 miles) south of Cairo left 13 dead, the health ministry said.

READ: 40 killed in 24 hours on Kenya roads

That came just days after a crash on the same road also claimed 13 lives.

Accidents on Egypt's roads killed more than 5,000 people in 2016, according to official figures, and authorities have moved to strengthen enforcement of traffic laws.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close