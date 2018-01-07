Two former Zim ministers released on bail

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi is escorted by a detective during his appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 6, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is allegedly targeting members of a faction loyal to his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

This is according to critics who cited the arrest of several former ministers on corruption charges.

Two of those ministers, former foreign minister Walter Mzembi and former energy minister Samuel Undenge, were granted bail in harare on Saturday.

They face charges of criminal abuse of office.

Mzembi and Undenge appeared separately, before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano, and were released on bail of R4,000 each.

The magistrate postponed their cases until later this month.

Mzembi's lawyer, Joe Sikhala, said his client was ordered to report to a police station every Friday and to surrender his passport.

“The matter has been remanded to 22 January, when we are going to make an application for exception of the charge, because what my client is facing are really ridiculous charges,” he said.

Last month, three other former ministers, Ignatius Chombo, Walter Chidhakwa and Joseph Made were arrested on corruption charges.

They were also released on bail.

