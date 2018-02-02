Two Namibian ministers get the axe

JOHANNESBURG - Namibian President Hage Geingob fired two long-standing Cabinet ministers -- Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Sport, Youth and National Service Minister Jerry Ekandjo -- on Thursday.

The Namibian Presidency said in a statement that the terminations with immediate effect.

Iivula-Ithana and Ekandjo are members of the ruling Swapo Party of Namibia and were part of the unsuccessful Team Swapo slate that stood against Geingob and his team for the ruling party's four top positions in November.

Ekandjo ran against Geingob for the position of Swapo president, with Iivula-Ithana as his running mate.

They had served in government since Namibia’s independence in 1990.

In letters sent to the two Geingob praises them for their service to the country and roles in its fight for independence.

"The termination of your appointment should in no way be interpreted as a blight on the immense personal sacrifices, as well as the immeasurable contribution you have made in the interest of the Republic of Namibia, during our struggle for independence, as well as after independence. These are feats for which the people of Namibia shall always hold you in the highest regard," he wrote.

"I wish you success in your future endeavours."

African News Agency