Ugandan man gets 60 years in jail for raping three grandchildren

KAMPALA - A high court in Luweero, in central Uganda, has sentenced a 42-year-old grandfather to 60-years in jail for raping three of his grandchildren and infecting them with HIV/AIDS after they were left in his custody.

The high court heard that Joseph Ssemuwemba, a resident of Kiyanda village in Makulubita sub-county, raped his three granddaughters aged 9, 10, and 12 between March and July 2015 while they were at his home, Uganda’s Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The judge, Anna Mugenyi, relied on well-collaborated prosecution evidence, medical reports and victim evidence before passing the sentence.

However, the defence lawyer unsuccessfully pleaded for leniency citing the poor health of the accused, who is also on anti-viral drugs to treat his AIDS, adding that he had seven children plus a wife to support as a breadwinner.

