UN commends Somali government’s efforts

File: The Horn of Africa country is facing a range of political, developmental, security and humanitarian challenges as it rebuilds after decades of armed conflict and climate-related shocks. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – The Somali government’s efforts on political reform, security, economic development, and recovery and humanitarian assistance have been commended by the UN.

However, on the first day of the Somalia Partnership Forum in Brussels on Monday, senior United Nations officials emphasised the need for further progress and international support for these efforts.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo praised Somalia’s leadership for the steps it has taken in developing a political roadmap for inclusive politics, especially with regard to preparations leading to the 'one person, one vote' elections in 2020-2021, and advances in its constitutional review process.

“This will ultimately help to stabilise the political environment, achieve further progress and strengthen Somalia’s resilience against pressures that risk undermining its unity,” said DiCarlo.

The Horn of Africa country is facing a range of political, developmental, security and humanitarian challenges as it rebuilds after decades of armed conflict and climate-related shocks.

Taking place in the Belgian capital, the two-day forum also spotlighted the importance of supporting a nationally-owned and led reconciliation processes.

AFP