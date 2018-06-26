Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UN peacekeeper killed in South Sudan ambush

File: A Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan was killed Tuesday when an aid convoy was ambushed in the west of the country, the United Nations mission said. Photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

JUBA, South Sudan – A Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan was killed Tuesday when an aid convoy was ambushed in the west of the country, the United Nations mission said.

"Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui, was part of a convoy led by Nepalese peacekeepers providing protection to humanitarian workers travelling from Yei to Lasu when several shots were fired at the group by unknown gunmen," the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said in a statement.

It [UNMISS] said that the peacekeeper died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

AFP

