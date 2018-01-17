UN probes DRC clashes that killed Burundi refugees

File: An investigation by the United Nations is on the cards following the death of 39 Burundian refugees in clashes with soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

NEW YORK – The United Nations (UN) announced Tuesday it will investigate the death of 39 Burundian refugees in clashes with soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo in September.

The soldiers allegedly opened fire on the refugees in eastern South Kivu province after they protested the detention of a small group of Burundians by Congolese authorities.

Nigerian Lieutenant-General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor will lead the UN investigation of the violence on 15 September in Kamanyola, said a UN statement.

The special investigation will look into the response of UN peacekeepers to the violence and provide recommendations, it added.

UN peacekeepers sought to intervene to halt the clashes that left 39 dead including women and children, and 94 wounded.

A Congolese soldier was killed in the violence.

More than 43,000 Burundians have arrived in DR Congo since 2015.

AFP