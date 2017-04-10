US agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria -Nigerian military official

ABUJA - The United States has agreed to sell fighter jets to Nigeria to help in its fight against Boko Haram and talks underway include possible US assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence sharing, a senior Nigerian military official said on Monday.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that the US has agreed to sell some fighter jets to us to support in the ongoing insurgency war," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The ongoing negotiation is not only in the supply of fighter jets but also assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence," the official added.

Reuters