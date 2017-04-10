Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

US agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria -Nigerian military official

  • Africa
An F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ABUJA - The United States has agreed to sell fighter jets to Nigeria to help in its fight against Boko Haram and talks underway include possible US assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence sharing, a senior Nigerian military official said on Monday.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that the US has agreed to sell some fighter jets to us to support in the ongoing insurgency war," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The ongoing negotiation is not only in the supply of fighter jets but also assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence," the official added. 

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close