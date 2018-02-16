US govt mourns passing of 'hero and icon' Tsvangirai

File: The United States government on Friday joined a number of nations to mourn the passing of Morgan Tsvangirai. Photo: Jekesai Njikizana / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - The United States government on Friday said it would like to express condolences on the passing of Zimbabwe's former prime minister and popular opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all the people of Zimbabwe," said the US Department of State French Language Spokesperson Brian Neubert, who is based in Johannesburg.

Tsvangirai lost his battle with colon cancer at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday night. He was 65.

"We join Zimbabweans from across the country in mourning the passing of a national hero and political icon who fearlessly stood against injustice and tirelessly fought for peace and democratic principles," said Neubert.

Tsvangirai formed the opposition MDC in 1999, which has led the charge for democracy in Zimbabwe, which until last year had been under the iron fist rule of Robert Mugabe. The dictator was ousted from power in December after 37 years. Mugabe left the once thriving country's economy in a near-comatose state.

For years Tsvangirai fought the injustices and excesses of the ruthless Mugabe regime.

"We salute his relentless struggle and great personal sacrifices for the equitable treatment of all Zimbabweans, and his insistence that every voice in Zimbabwe share the right to be heard," said Neubert.

"We hope that his spirit of compromise for the good of the country and his determination will help carry Zimbabwe forward to a brighter future."

African News Agency