WATCH: 5 times Trump offended 'sh**hole' African countries

JOHANNESBURG - US President, Donald Trump has caused a storm with disparaging remarks about immigrants, reportedly describing African nations as "s***hole countries" and said he would much rather have immigrants from Norway.

South African comedian and host of the The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, took exception to Trumps' statements, as did the rest of Africa.

However, this is not the first time Trump has offended Africa.

Nambia

Top of the list of Trump's African faux pas has to be the newly-invented African country of Nambia.

While addressing African leaders at a working lunch during the UN general assembly on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump slipped up on the pronunciation of Namibia.

Trump said, "I am greatly honored to host this lunch to be joined by the leaders of Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Nambia, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda and South Africa. In particular, I want to thank President Conde who is representing the African Union."

After the initial mispronunciation, the US president said "Nambia" again when referring to improvements in healthcare.

Suffice to say, Twitter went wild, making fun of Trump.

The President of the United States just made up an African country while speaking to African leaders pic.twitter.com/GBY56lYP5f — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2017

Africa, where Americans go to get rich...

Trump hailed Africa's business potential, telling several leaders of African nations he has many friends going there to "get rich."

At a lunch with the leaders amid the UN General Assembly, Trump mused about the vast continent's opportunities and challenges.

...but it might be tricky getting there with Trump's travel bans

In a press release, the African Union Commission (AUC) said the imposition of a travel ban on some African countries was confusing as the free and legal movement of people was the foundation of a stronger and mutually enriching relationship between the African continent and the United States.

Trump had imposed a travel ban on the Republic of Chad, in particular, given its important role in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin, Northern Mali and the Sahel.

The White House issued a new executive order in September to replace an expiring 90-day temporary ban on travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Sudan was removed, and Chad, North Korea and Venezuela added, but activists and legal experts say Trump's intent remains to sharply curb the inflow of Muslim visitors and immigrants.

Botswana is not going to be bullied

Botswana last year hit back at the 'bullying' by US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley for her threatening stance to member nations with regards to their vote on the status of Jerusalem.

Speaking at an emergency session on the status of Jerusalem on 21 December, Haley warned the United States "will remember this day."

While not asking other countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem, Haley said, "The President will be watching this vote carefully and has requested that I report back on those countries who voted against us."

Botswana, in a press release, said that "the threatening and grossly inappropriate communication, whose purpose would be to undermine the Sovereignty of Botswana as an independent country, also demonstrates unprecedented diplomacy."

The press release affirmed that "Botswana will not be intimidated by such threats and will exercise her Sovereign right and vote based on her foreign relations principles, which affirm that Jerusalem is a final status issue, which must be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant United Nations resolutions."

When Africa's pain hits home

President Donald Trump struggled to remember the name of the US soldier killed in an ambush in Niger when he called the man's widow for condolences, the woman told ABC.

"Yes, the president said that he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyways and I was -- it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it," Myeshia Johnson, the widow of the late Sergeant La David Johnson, said on the Good Morning America TV programme.

