WATCH: Why Lindiwe Mazibuko unfollowed Zille on Twitter

File: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko in happier times. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Liza van Deventer

JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko on Thursday revealed why she unfollowed Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Twitter.

Speaking to eNCA about her new political academy, she described Zille’s conduct on social media as "toxic backbiting".

“I stopped following her on Twitter, I am not interested in engaging on Twitter in the most toxic kind of backbiting, historical reframing and reactionary right-wing style of politics,” Mazibuko said.

“It is really unpleasant to watch.”

Zille stirred controversy on Twitter several times in the past.

The former DA leader sent a series of controversial tweets on colonialism in 2017, for which she refused to apologise.

Despite not being a member of the DA anymore, Mazibuko maintains that she still supports and votes for the party.

She made the comments after being spotted at an African National Congress (ANC) event, prompting widespread speculation.

On the Apolitical Academy, Mazibuko said her team will train young people who want to turn the public service into a force for good.

