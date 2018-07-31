WATCH: MDC warns ZEC to release election results on time

HARARE 31 July 2018 - The Movement for Democratic Change is holding premature celebrations to declare victory in Zimbabwe. Former finance minister Tendai Biti warned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to stop delaying the announcement ​ Video: eNCA

HARARE - Zimbabwe's former finance minister Tendai Biti says his opposition MDC Alliance party will be forced to declare its own election results should the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not release the results on time.

Biti, who's one of the MDC-Alliance leaders, told journalists earlier, that according to results from their agents, Nelson Chamisa is the new Zimbabwean president.

Counting began in Zimbabwe on Monday in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe.

eNCA