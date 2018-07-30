DStv Channel 403
WATCH: Mnangagwa hits back at Mugabe

HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused his main rival Nelson Chamisa of striking a deal with Robert Mugabe.

That's after Mugabe snubbed his former party and endorsed Chamisa during a news conference.

Chamisa is the MDC Alliance's presidential candidate.

Mnangagwa has cast doubt on Chamisa's intentions of rebuilding the country.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has laid a complaint with the police alleging that Chamisa's comments on Saturday, saying a Zanu PF victory would be "fiction" was a breach of election laws.

The polls opened on Monday at 7am and will close at 7pm.

Some 10,000 polling booths across the country will be monitored by 71,000 policemen and scores of foreign observers.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA

