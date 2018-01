File: Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace have had to adjust to a new life after the former president resigned. Photo: REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo

Following the resignation of Robert Mugabe last year, The Zimbabwean government has reportedly withdrawn former first lady Grace Mugabe's state security detail. Most of the aides previously assigned to her have also been recalled and reassigned. Video: eNCA

HARARE - Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace have had to adjust to a new life after the former president resigned.

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly withdrawn former first lady Mugabe's state security detail.

Most of the aides that were previously assigned to her have been recalled and reassigned.

* eNCA Zimbabwe correspondent Pindai Dube has more on this story.

eNCA