We will let Mugabes live in peace: Mnangagwa

File: People remove the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe from the International Conference Centre following news that he had resigned. Photo: AFP / Jekesai Njikizana

DAVOS-KLOSTERS - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday denied that the Mugabe family had been granted immunity, but said his administration would do everything possible to ensure the former first family "live in peace, [and] undisturbed".

"We have not given anybody immunity. What I have promised to my former president, the founding father of our nation, is that we give him [a] very lucrative package," Mnangagwa said during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"And what I am saying is that the new administration will do everything possible to ensure the family lives in peace, undisturbed."

Mnangagwa disputed reports that Robert Mugabe had been given a $10 million pay-off, saying: "No, that is in the press."

"There is no figure. It is a question of he continues to enjoy his salary, his allowances as before, offices, security, secretariat, things of that nature, travel by first class," he said.

"We will also facilitate him going to Singapore for medical check ups, all those things."

Mnangagwa took over as Zimbabwe's head of state after the ousting of long-time president Mugabe in November.

The 93-year-old Mugabe, who had been at the helm of the country for 37 years, resigned under pressure from his Zanu-PF, the army and the public.





African News Agency