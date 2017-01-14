Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gunmen kidnap five students, two staff from Nigerian school

File: In September, Ogun state police rescued two kidnapped Chinese nationals who were working for a quarry company. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ONITSHA, Nigeria - Gunmen kidnapped five students and two staff, including a Turkish national, from an international school in Nigeria's southern state of Ogun, police said on Saturday.

The kidnappers, who abducted the six Nigerians and Turkish staff member late on Friday, have not made contact with police or school authorities and no arrest has been made, Ogun police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

"We have deployed police operatives and are making serious efforts to release the victims unhurt and bring the culprits to book," he said.

In September, Ogun state police rescued two kidnapped Chinese nationals who were working for a quarry company. 

