Wife of Lesotho PM Tom Thabane shot dead

All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party leader Tom Thabane (middle) stands next to his wife at the last campaign rally before upcoming general elections, on May 28, 2017 in Maseru. Photo: SAMSON MOTIKOE / AFP

MASERU – The wife of Prime Minister elect Tom Thabane has been shot dead. Dipolelo Thabane’s death comes on the eve of her husband’s inauguration.

 

Thabane won the June 3 elections, called three years ahead of schedule. The early poll followed a vote of no confidence against Pakalitha Mosisili.

Thabane returns to power following years of political turmoil in the Southern African country. He plans to form a new coalition as the country seeks to enforce constitutional reforms.

 

