Wife of Lesotho PM Tom Thabane shot dead

MASERU – The wife of Prime Minister elect Tom Thabane has been shot dead. Dipolelo Thabane’s death comes on the eve of her husband’s inauguration.
DP Ramaphosa will still go to #Lesotho for inauguration despite reports of Tom Thabane's wife being shot dead, spokesperson says. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/wczdmL2KAN— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) June 14, 2017
Thabane won the June 3 elections, called three years ahead of schedule. The early poll followed a vote of no confidence against Pakalitha Mosisili.
Thabane returns to power following years of political turmoil in the Southern African country. He plans to form a new coalition as the country seeks to enforce constitutional reforms.
eNCA
Discussion Policy