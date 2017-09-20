World Bank urges Africa to prioritise childhood learning

MAPUTO – The World Bank has suggested that African governments lead the way in costing and implementing early childhood development (ECD) programmes in order to achieve the best possible impact.

Senior Education Specialist at the World Bank, Peter Holland on Tuesday told delegates at the pre-primary education five-day workshop that it was important to properly work out the cost of implementing ECD programmes to ensure that adequate funding is sourced.

He said it was imperative for governments to lead the way in putting in place affordable and sustainable early childhood learning programmes.

Holland said research data shows that early learning programmes improve cognitive and physical abilities of the beneficiary. The country that invests in pre-primary development also benefits.

To illustrate his point, Holland gave an example of a country in sub-Saharan Africa, which worked out its pilot ECD costing in 2010 at a very low and affordable amount. The government was very interested and decided every child should have access to early learning programmes.

Recounting the matter, Holland said: “The best part is that it costs $30 per beneficiary. This is amazing, so the ministry goes to Parliament or they go to the Cabinet and they say look at this incredible thing … look at these amazing results it only costs $30 and the country says let’s do it for all of them let’s scale this thing up … and the ministry of education says great.

“The minister of finance says Mr World Bank can you give us money so that we can scale up this thing it costs only $30 and the World Bank says yes wow this is great we want to be part of this … we want to support you … this is quality … We have the evidence that it is quality.”

Holland said coincidentally around that time the Brookings Research Institute in the U.S developed a new costing tool. The institute then says it wants to pilot its new costing tool in a few different countries.

The institute offered to test its new tool in the sub-Saharan country, which agreed to have its’ $30-costing assessed.

“Brooking says okay great here it is, it costs $597 per person.”

Holland said this development left him with many questions. “What happened? How did we go from $30 to $597? Did we do this on purpose?”

He told about 100 delegates from African countries that a proper costing model that relied on reliable data was necessary if ECD programmes are to succeed.

Jonathan Carter, a senior researcher at Cornerstone Economic Research, said to get accurate costing it was necessary to identify “norms and standards”, which should be legally enforceable.

He said the number of children per class is “a norm” and the quality of the classroom buiding is a “standard”.

The “Pre-primary Education Workshop (#3e): Expansion, Economics and Excellence” which ends on Friday aims to come up with reliable costs of implementing ECD.

Delegates from Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia are taking part in the workshop.

However, economic powerhouse South Africa is not represented at the workshop, but Unicef officials acknowledged that the country’s “Grade R” was a positive step towards ensuring that all children have access to pre-primary education.

Millions of children in sub-Saharan Africa still do not have access to pre-primary education.

The host nation, Mozambique, has a population of about 26 million people, with 4.5 million children under the age of five. Only four percent of these children have access to ECD services.

Unicef, which provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in developing countries, has research data that shows the benefits of early childhood learning to the individual and the country that invests in such education.

African News Agency