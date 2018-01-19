Zanu PF fires 11 'G40' MPs

File: Zimbabwe's former minister of foreign affairs Walter Mzembi is one of 11 MPs aligned to Grace Mugabe's 'G40' faction fired by the ruling Zanu PF. Photo: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF has fired 11 legislators reportedly aligned to the G40 faction, the National Assembly deputy speaker Mabel Chinomona announced on Thursday.

She made the announcement after Parliament received a letter from Zanu PF requesting that they be relieved of their duties as legislators in terms of Section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution.

“I wish to inform the House that Zanu PF has notified me that these MPs have ceased to be members of Zanu PF party and, therefore, no longer represent the interests of the party in Parliament with effect from January 10, 2018,” she said.

“I, hereby, inform the House that vacancies have arisen in those constituencies and necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of the vacancies in line with Section 129(1)(k).”

They include former energy minister Samuel Undenge (Chimanimani East MP), former foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi (Masvingo South), former Masvingo provincial affairs minister Paul Chimedza (Gutu South) and former sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane (Mberengwa East).

Also axed was Jeppy Jaboon (Bikita South), Wonder Mashange (Rushinga), Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare South), Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East), former public service deputy minister Tapiwanashe Matangaidze (Shurugwi South) and former tourism deputy minister Anastancia Ndhlovu (proportional representation).

The former MPs were fired at a special Zanu PF central committee meeting held in November when the military launched Operation Restore Legacy.

The meeting also booted out former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, after which he resigned.

African News Agency