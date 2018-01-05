Zim court dismisses charges against American

FILE PHOTO: U.S. citizen Martha O'Donovan, accused of attempting to subvert former President Robert Mugabe's government, leaves the courts in Harare. Photo: Reuters

HARARE - A Zimbabwean court has dismissed a case against a US citizen, charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

Her lawyer says the state failed to compile a credible case.

Sights from the Magistrates Court where American citizen Martha O'Donovan facing charges of attempting to overthrow the government of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe through unconstitutional means was removed from remand. #jsnetzim pic.twitter.com/4pYraisWM1 — T.P Tseisi (@CdeTseisi) January 4, 2018

Martha O'Donovan was arrested during a police raid on her home in Harare last year.

She was initially charged with insulting and undermining the president.

Police say she insulted then President Robert Mugabe by calling him a selfish and sick man on Twitter.

She was later charged with subversion, which carries a life sentence.

#FreeMartha | Martha O'Donovan's case continues tomorrow Thursday 4 January 2018, Rotten Row Magistrates court at 8 am. She is accused of https://t.co/eAPepzk9t3 O'Donovan is being represented by @ZLHRLawyers Rose Hanzi & @obeyshava #jsnetzim -- @CdeTseisi pic.twitter.com/71FBuXX8vV — jsnetzim (@jsnetzim) January 3, 2018

O'Donovan works for an online political satire channel called Magamba TV.

eNCA