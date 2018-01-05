Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zim court dismisses charges against American

  • Africa
FILE PHOTO: U.S. citizen Martha O'Donovan, accused of attempting to subvert former President Robert Mugabe's government, leaves the courts in Harare. Photo: Reuters

HARARE - A Zimbabwean court has dismissed a case against a US citizen, charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

Her lawyer says the state failed to compile a credible case.

 

 

Martha O'Donovan was arrested during a police raid on her home in Harare last year.

She was initially charged with insulting and undermining the president.

 

 

Police say she insulted then President Robert Mugabe by calling him a selfish and sick man on Twitter.

She was later charged with subversion, which carries a life sentence.

 

 

O'Donovan works for an online political satire channel called Magamba TV.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close